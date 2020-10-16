Members of the 66th Security Forces Squadron gathered to commemorate the life and service of Senior Airman Jason “Khai” Phan during a memorial ceremony here Oct. 16.
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770322
|VIRIN:
|201016-F-PR861-248
|Filename:
|DOD_108030388
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Defenders remember the life, service of Senior Airman Phan, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT