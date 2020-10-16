Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Defenders remember the life, service of Senior Airman Phan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Members of the 66th Security Forces Squadron gathered to commemorate the life and service of Senior Airman Jason “Khai” Phan during a memorial ceremony here Oct. 16.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 13:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770322
    VIRIN: 201016-F-PR861-248
    Filename: DOD_108030388
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defenders remember the life, service of Senior Airman Phan, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    security forces
    HAFB
    Hanscom AFB
    Definders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT