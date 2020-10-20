Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFAT-101 prepares jets, takes flight in Boise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Service and operate the F/A-18 Hornets assigned to their detachment at Jackson Jet Center, Boise, Idaho, Oct. 16-20, 2020. VMFAT-101 sent a detachment of Marines to train with, fly and maintain the Hornet while exercising their ability to train in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770317
    VIRIN: 201020-M-YU267-2001
    Filename: DOD_108030321
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFAT-101 prepares jets, takes flight in Boise, by LCpl Levi Voss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hornets
    3rd MAW
    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    fighter attack

