VMFAT-101 prepares jets, takes flight in Boise

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 101, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Service and operate the F/A-18 Hornets assigned to their detachment at Jackson Jet Center, Boise, Idaho, Oct. 16-20, 2020. VMFAT-101 sent a detachment of Marines to train with, fly and maintain the Hornet while exercising their ability to train in any environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Levi Voss)