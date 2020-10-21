Army Applies Lung-on-a-Chip Technology to COVID-19 Research

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Researchers at U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center are taking the fight to COVID 19 by using innovative technologies. With U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) funding made available to it through the FY20 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Center is using the Alveolus Lung Chip in research to to get a better understanding of how the disease impacts our lungs.