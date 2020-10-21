Researchers at U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center are taking the fight to COVID 19 by using innovative technologies. With U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) funding made available to it through the FY20 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Center is using the Alveolus Lung Chip in research to to get a better understanding of how the disease impacts our lungs.
Army Applies Lung-on-a-Chip Technology to COVID-19 Research
