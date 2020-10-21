Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Applies Lung-on-a-Chip Technology to COVID-19 Research

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Researchers at U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center are taking the fight to COVID 19 by using innovative technologies. With U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) funding made available to it through the FY20 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Center is using the Alveolus Lung Chip in research to to get a better understanding of how the disease impacts our lungs.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 12:51
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Army
    Chip
    Lung
    COVID-19

