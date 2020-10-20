A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew medevacs a man from a 40-foot pontoon boat near Santee Bay, Oct. 20, 2020. The man was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for advanced medical care. U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Savanah
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 12:24
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770314
|VIRIN:
|201001-G-G0219-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108030299
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man from aground boat in Santee Bay, by PO1 David Micallef, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
