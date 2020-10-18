Pilots from the 13th Bomb Squadron and 110th Bomb Squadron performed a flyover of the Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City, Kansas, Oct 18, 2020. T-38 Talon flyovers provide needed training to keep pilots mission ready for flights in the B-2 Spirit, America's premier strategic stealth bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 12:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770310
|VIRIN:
|201018-F-GE908-831
|Filename:
|DOD_108030204
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, View from a T-38 Talon Flyover, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT