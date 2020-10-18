Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    View from a T-38 Talon Flyover

    KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 13th Bomb Squadron and 110th Bomb Squadron performed a flyover of the Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City, Kansas, Oct 18, 2020. T-38 Talon flyovers provide needed training to keep pilots mission ready for flights in the B-2 Spirit, America's premier strategic stealth bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 12:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770310
    VIRIN: 201018-F-GE908-831
    Filename: DOD_108030204
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: KANSAS CITY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, View from a T-38 Talon Flyover, by SrA Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NASCAR
    Flyover
    Total Force Integration
    T-38 Talon
    110th Bomb Squadron
    13th Bomb Squadron

