View from a T-38 Talon Flyover

Pilots from the 13th Bomb Squadron and 110th Bomb Squadron performed a flyover of the Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City, Kansas, Oct 18, 2020. T-38 Talon flyovers provide needed training to keep pilots mission ready for flights in the B-2 Spirit, America's premier strategic stealth bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)