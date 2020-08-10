Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th EOD brings the Boom

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Recently, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight from the 94th Airlift Wing went for field training to Ft. Stewart, Ga.
    The exercise allowed the group to use larger ordnance not authorized at Dobbins Air Reserve Base due to the base's net explosive weight limits. The team used a variety of demolition procedures, including a newly acquired remote firing device.

    Georgia
    Civil Engineering
    Explosive Ordinance Disposal
    Ft. Stewart
    Dobbins ARB
    EOD
    Dobbins Air Reserve Base
    94 AW
    94th AW
    94th CE

