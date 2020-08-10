Recently, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight from the 94th Airlift Wing went for field training to Ft. Stewart, Ga.
The exercise allowed the group to use larger ordnance not authorized at Dobbins Air Reserve Base due to the base's net explosive weight limits. The team used a variety of demolition procedures, including a newly acquired remote firing device.
|10.08.2020
|10.21.2020 11:12
|Video Productions
|770304
|201008-F-NV270-0001
|DOD_108030153
|00:02:08
|MARIETTA, GA, US
This work, 94th EOD brings the Boom, by MSgt Michael McGhee
