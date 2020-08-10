94th EOD brings the Boom

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight from the 94th Airlift Wing went for field training to Ft. Stewart, Ga.

The exercise allowed the group to use larger ordnance not authorized at Dobbins Air Reserve Base due to the base's net explosive weight limits. The team used a variety of demolition procedures, including a newly acquired remote firing device.