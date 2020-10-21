Marines and sailors reflect on the service members who lost their lives during the barracks bombing attack in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct 23rd, 1983. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Menelik Collins)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 09:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770298
|VIRIN:
|201021-M-PR541-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_108030013
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Beirut Remembrance, by Cpl Menelik Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT