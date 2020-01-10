Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Elementary School, students b-roll

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    10.01.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    B-roll of Landstuhl Elementary School and students. Exterior shots of the building and b-roll inside classrooms. Students without masks on are in a social distanced classroom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770294
    VIRIN: 201001-D-TX415-095
    Filename: DOD_108029932
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landstuhl Elementary School, students b-roll, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    masks
    DoDEA
    AFN Europe
    DoDEA Europe
    COVID-19
    social distancing
    Landstuhl elementary School

