U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, overcome the unknown distance lane during the Jäger Shot competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 20, 2020. 7th Army Training Command conducted the Jäger Shot competition from Oct. 18-23, 2020, to promote team building, strengthen techniques, build esprit de corps and enhance mentorship within the sniper community. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)
This work, Jäger Shot 2020, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
