    Jäger Shot 2020

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    10.20.2020

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, overcome the unknown distance lane during the Jäger Shot competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 20, 2020. 7th Army Training Command conducted the Jäger Shot competition from Oct. 18-23, 2020, to promote team building, strengthen techniques, build esprit de corps and enhance mentorship within the sniper community. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jäger Shot 2020, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper
    TSAE
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    JägerShot2020

