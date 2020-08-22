Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR troops conduct mountaineering training in Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    08.22.2020

    Video by Spc. Miguel Ruiz 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Troops from the Kosovo Force Regional-Command East participate in a basic mountaineering skills training course Aug. 22, 2020, in the Sharr/Sar mountains of Kosovo. Attendees learned basic knot tying, rappelling, and field medicine, among other skills. The ongoing course helps to strengthen RC-E's readiness and capability to operate in all types of environments in Kosovo. Participating troops are organic to various U.S. Army, National Guard, and Reserve units including the Colorado Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation Battalion, the Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the New York Army Reserve's 423rd Military Police Company. The various units make up the 27th iteration of rotational U.S. troops in Kosovo who are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for Kosovo community members in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 07:58
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR troops conduct mountaineering training in Kosovo, by SPC Miguel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

