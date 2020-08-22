KFOR troops conduct mountaineering training in Kosovo

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Troops from the Kosovo Force Regional-Command East participate in a basic mountaineering skills training course Aug. 22, 2020, in the Sharr/Sar mountains of Kosovo. Attendees learned basic knot tying, rappelling, and field medicine, among other skills. The ongoing course helps to strengthen RC-E's readiness and capability to operate in all types of environments in Kosovo. Participating troops are organic to various U.S. Army, National Guard, and Reserve units including the Colorado Army National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 135th General Support Aviation Battalion, the Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the New York Army Reserve's 423rd Military Police Company. The various units make up the 27th iteration of rotational U.S. troops in Kosovo who are responsible for ensuring a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for Kosovo community members in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)