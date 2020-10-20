The 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., presents a shout out from Camp Buehring, Kuwait, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 20, 2020.
|10.20.2020
|10.21.2020 09:15
|Greetings
|770278
|201020-A-UE565-095
|DOD_108029758
|00:00:10
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|5
|0
|0
|0
This work, Jacksonville Jaguar Shout Out, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
