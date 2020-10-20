Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jacksonville Jaguar Shout Out

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    10.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Central   

    The 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., presents a shout out from Camp Buehring, Kuwait, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 20, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.21.2020 09:15
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 770278
    VIRIN: 201020-A-UE565-095
    Filename: DOD_108029758
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jacksonville Jaguar Shout Out, by SSG Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

