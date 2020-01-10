Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCCOG Network Activity Europe/Africa Unit Activation

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    10.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. James Bourgeois and Cpl. Robin Lewis

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Network Activity Europe/Africa celebrate the activation of Network Activity Europe/Africa, Marine Corps Cyber Operations Group, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Panzer Kaserne barracks in Boeblingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, Oct. 1, 2020. Network Activity Europe/Africa was activated to ensure a resilient network that enables mission execution in the face of persistent cyber threats as well as to command and control the Marine Corps Enterprise Network throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Bourgeois and Cpl. Robin Lewis)

