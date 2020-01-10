MCCOG Network Activity Europe/Africa Unit Activation

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770269" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Network Activity Europe/Africa celebrate the activation of Network Activity Europe/Africa, Marine Corps Cyber Operations Group, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Panzer Kaserne barracks in Boeblingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, Oct. 1, 2020. Network Activity Europe/Africa was activated to ensure a resilient network that enables mission execution in the face of persistent cyber threats as well as to command and control the Marine Corps Enterprise Network throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Bourgeois and Cpl. Robin Lewis)