U.S. Marines with Network Activity Europe/Africa celebrate the activation of Network Activity Europe/Africa, Marine Corps Cyber Operations Group, Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command at U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Panzer Kaserne barracks in Boeblingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, Oct. 1, 2020. Network Activity Europe/Africa was activated to ensure a resilient network that enables mission execution in the face of persistent cyber threats as well as to command and control the Marine Corps Enterprise Network throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Bourgeois and Cpl. Robin Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2020 05:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770269
|VIRIN:
|201001-M-GU107-1323
|Filename:
|DOD_108029716
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCCOG Network Activity Europe/Africa Unit Activation, by Cpl James Bourgeois and Cpl Robin Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT