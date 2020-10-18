video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Lt. Basar Bozdogan of the 7th Transportation Brigade - Expeditionary (Fort Eustis, VA) is an Active Component Soldier and the Officer in Charge of the 70th Movement Control Team. His team is currently working with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Support Operations (SPO) section on the federal COVID-19 response. He spoke with the Command Public Affiars Officer about his experiences.