Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2nd Lt. Basar Bozdogan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    2nd Lt. Basar Bozdogan of the 7th Transportation Brigade - Expeditionary (Fort Eustis, VA) is an Active Component Soldier and the Officer in Charge of the 70th Movement Control Team. His team is currently working with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Support Operations (SPO) section on the federal COVID-19 response. He spoke with the Command Public Affiars Officer about his experiences.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 21:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 770257
    VIRIN: 201018-A-NV630-708
    Filename: DOD_108029569
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Lt. Basar Bozdogan, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    4th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT