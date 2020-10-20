Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Esper Talks About Role of Alliances, Partnerships in U.S. Security

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper discusses the importance of alliances and partnerships in U.S. national security and how to enhance and expand those relationships, Oct. 20, 2020, during a fireside chat at the Atlantic Council. Video courtesy of the Atlantic Council.

    ESPER_Fireside Chat_20201020

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 21:29
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 770254
    Filename: DOD_108029525
    Length: 01:00:21
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Esper Talks About Role of Alliances, Partnerships in U.S. Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT