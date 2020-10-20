Esper Talks About Role of Alliances, Partnerships in U.S. Security

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper discusses the importance of alliances and partnerships in U.S. national security and how to enhance and expand those relationships, Oct. 20, 2020, during a fireside chat at the Atlantic Council. Video courtesy of the Atlantic Council.



ESPER_Fireside Chat_20201020