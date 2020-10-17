JRTC 21-01 25th CAB Move to Kurthwood

Several UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division land and refuel in an establishment area during an exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Kurthwood, Louisiana, Oct. 17, 2020. The JRTC exercise is a capstone training event that allows 2nd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division to achieve certification for worldwide deployment while building interoperability with key allies in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Rachel Christensen, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|10.17.2020
|10.20.2020 19:46
|Package
|770251
|201017-A-LU759-0001
|DOD_108029503
|00:00:38
|KURTHWOOD, LA, US
