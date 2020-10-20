Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Space force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Airman Andrew Garavito 

    460th Space Wing Public Affairs

    The Denver MEPS held its first ever Space force induction ceremony. The three inductees made history as they signed their contract enlisting them into the Space force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770250
    VIRIN: 201020-F-NC038-553
    PIN: 12332
    Filename: DOD_108029502
    Length: 00:09:51
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Space force, by Amn Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Buckley Garrison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT