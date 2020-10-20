First Space force

The Denver MEPS held its first ever Space force induction ceremony. The three inductees made history as they signed their contract enlisting them into the Space force.
|10.20.2020
|10.20.2020 19:58
|B-Roll
|770250
|201020-F-NC038-553
|12332
|DOD_108029502
|00:09:51
|DENVER, CO, US
This work, by Amn Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS
