Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Veterans Day with 2/11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, talk about Veterans Day and their partnership with Irvine Marine Adoption Committee, during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 22:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770245
    VIRIN: 200928-M-FK786-001
    Filename: DOD_108029345
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: BOISE, ID, US
    Hometown: CHINO HILLS, CA, US
    Hometown: HACKENSACK, NJ, US
    Hometown: IRVINE, CA, US
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day with 2/11, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    camp pendleton
    shout out
    alaska
    new jersey
    kentucky
    veterans day
    29 palms
    1st marine division
    california
    marines
    idaho
    artillery
    irvine
    1md
    2/11
    1stmardiv
    itx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT