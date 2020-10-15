ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 15, 2020) The U.S. Naval Academy opens its newest academic building, Hopper Hall, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The building’s namesake is Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, often referred to as “Amazing Grace.” She began her career as a computer scientist when she enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves and joined the programmer team for Harvard University’s Mark I electromechanical computer in 1943. It is the first building on the yard named for a female officer. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 16:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770243
|VIRIN:
|201015-N-MC499-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108029320
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNA Opens Hopper Hall, by PO2 Dana Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT