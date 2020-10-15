Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Opens Hopper Hall

    10.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dana Legg 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 15, 2020) The U.S. Naval Academy opens its newest academic building, Hopper Hall, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The building’s namesake is Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, often referred to as “Amazing Grace.” She began her career as a computer scientist when she enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves and joined the programmer team for Harvard University’s Mark I electromechanical computer in 1943. It is the first building on the yard named for a female officer. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dana D. Legg/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNA Opens Hopper Hall, by PO2 Dana Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

