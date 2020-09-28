Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day with 2/11

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Frank Webb 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, talk about Veterans Day and their partnership with the City of Irvine Marine Adoption Committee, during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 22:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770241
    VIRIN: 200928-M-FK786-001
    Filename: DOD_108029309
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Hometown: BOISE, ID, US
    Hometown: CHINO HILLS, CA, US
    Hometown: HACKENSACK, NJ, US
    Hometown: IRVINE, CA, US
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day with 2/11, by LCpl Frank Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Pendleton
    veterans day
    29 palms
    1st marine division
    artillery
    11th marines
    irvine
    1md
    2/11
    1stmardiv
    arty
    veterans day shout out
    veterans day 2020
    marine adoption committee
    city of irvine

