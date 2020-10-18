B-Roll of U.S. Marines and Sailors Attending Chapel Service During SLTE 1-21

B-Roll of U.S. Marines and Sailors, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, taking a pause from rigorous field training to attend a chapel service during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 18, 2020. Physical, mental, and spiritual fitness helps ensure Marines are ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 16:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770239
|VIRIN:
|201018-M-JD525-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108029307
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
