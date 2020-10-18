Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines and Sailors Attending Chapel Service During SLTE 1-21

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines and Sailors, attached to 4th Marine Regiment, taking a pause from rigorous field training to attend a chapel service during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 18, 2020. Physical, mental, and spiritual fitness helps ensure Marines are ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 16:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770239
    VIRIN: 201018-M-JD525-001
    Filename: DOD_108029307
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of U.S. Marines and Sailors Attending Chapel Service During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chapel
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    Chaplain
    Spiritual Fitness
    Camp Wilson
    ITX
    STLE 1-21

