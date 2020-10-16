Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB first in AMC to host new medical exercise

    DE, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Medics from Dover Air Force Base are the first to conduct the Readiness Exercises and Assessments in a Goal-oriented Learning Environment (Ready EAGLE) since the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770232
    VIRIN: 201016-F-UO935-1001
    Filename: DOD_108029217
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB first in AMC to host new medical exercise, by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Air Mobility Command
    Del
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    436th Airlift Wing
    Air Force Medical Service
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    2020
    436th Medical Group
    COVID-19
    ReadyEAGLE

