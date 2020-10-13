Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    338TH QUARTERMASTER TADC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, IN, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company conducts heavy equipment and personal drop onto Niece Drop Zone, Columbus, Indiana, October 13, 2020. These Airborne Riggers are masters at their trade and made sure all Airborne Operations are safe and on target. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 15:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770231
    VIRIN: 201013-A-BZ540-001
    Filename: DOD_108029194
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: COLUMBUS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    AIRBORNE
    NATIONAL GUARD
    RIGGERS
    AERIAL DELIVERY
    338TH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT