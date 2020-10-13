338TH QUARTERMASTER TADC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company conducts heavy equipment and personal drop onto Niece Drop Zone, Columbus, Indiana, October 13, 2020. These Airborne Riggers are masters at their trade and made sure all Airborne Operations are safe and on target. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)