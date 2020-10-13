338TH QUARTERMASTER TADC

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 338th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company conducts heavy equipment and personal drop onto Niece Drop Zone, Columbus, Indiana, October 13, 2020. These Airborne Riggers are masters at their trade and made sure all Airborne Operations are safe and on target. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Austin Berner)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770231
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-BZ540-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108029194
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
