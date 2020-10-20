NATO Air Policing in Iceland

A short video about the NATO Air Policing mission in Iceland, featuring the 493rd expeditionary fighter squadron.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770224
|VIRIN:
|201020-F-HA846-000
|Filename:
|DOD_108029138
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
