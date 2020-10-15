Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip McLeod, deployed to the post Hurricane Sally marine environmental response in Mobile, Alabama, explains his role as an unmanned aerial system pilot and the advantages a UAS can bring to response efforts Oct. 15, 2020. McLeod is assigned to the Gulf Strike Team and has a collateral duty of UAS pilot. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770216
|VIRIN:
|201020-G-HU058-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108029052
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard drone operator assists with Hurricane Sally response efforts, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
