    Coast Guard drone operator assists with Hurricane Sally response efforts

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip McLeod, deployed to the post Hurricane Sally marine environmental response in Mobile, Alabama, explains his role as an unmanned aerial system pilot and the advantages a UAS can bring to response efforts Oct. 15, 2020. McLeod is assigned to the Gulf Strike Team and has a collateral duty of UAS pilot. U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo.

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770216
    VIRIN: 201020-G-HU058-1000
    Filename: DOD_108029052
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard drone operator assists with Hurricane Sally response efforts, by PO2 Edward Wargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAS
    Typhoon
    National Strike Force
    drone
    Gulf Strike Team
    MCleod
    unmanned aerial vehicle system
    drone team
    Hurricane Sally
    Sector Mobile MER
    Wargo

