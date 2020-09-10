Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron trained alongside local and federal law enforcement during basic and advanced Close Quarters Battle training at a site in El Dorado, Texas. The training provided a great opportunity to sharpen their skills and build relationships with members of other agencies.
