    Close Quarters Battle Training

    EL DORADO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Deven Schultz 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 17th Security Forces Squadron trained alongside local and federal law enforcement during basic and advanced Close Quarters Battle training at a site in El Dorado, Texas. The training provided a great opportunity to sharpen their skills and build relationships with members of other agencies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770211
    VIRIN: 201009-F-AU874-560
    Filename: DOD_108028986
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: EL DORADO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    CQB
    Close Quarters Battle Training
    17th Security Forces Squadron
    17 SFS

