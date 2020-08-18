Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING 73rd Army Band plays their rendition of the Virgin Islands March

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    08.18.2020

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    The Virgin Islands National Guard, 73rd Army Band presents their rendition of the Virgin Islands National Anthem, Aug. 18, 2020.

    Due to COVID-19, many of the unit members were unable to travel to train together. This arrangement was performed on two different islands and put together to show that we are still one and in this together, even in the midst of a pandemic.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770209
    VIRIN: 200818-A-JK506-161
    Filename: DOD_108028984
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: ST. CROIX, VI 
    Hometown: ST. THOMAS, VI
