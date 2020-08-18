VING 73rd Army Band plays their rendition of the Virgin Islands March

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Virgin Islands National Guard, 73rd Army Band presents their rendition of the Virgin Islands National Anthem, Aug. 18, 2020.



Due to COVID-19, many of the unit members were unable to travel to train together. This arrangement was performed on two different islands and put together to show that we are still one and in this together, even in the midst of a pandemic.