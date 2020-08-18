VING 73rd Army Band plays their rendition of the Virgin Islands March

The Virgin Islands National Guard, 73rd Army Band presents their rendition of the Virgin Islands National Anthem, Aug. 18, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, many of the unit members were unable to travel to train together. This arrangement was performed on two different islands and put together to show that we are still one and in this together, even in the midst of a pandemic.
|08.18.2020
|10.20.2020 15:02
|Package
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
