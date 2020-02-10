Facebook Post: Oct. 2, 1st Battalion,75th Ranger Regiment honored local veteran and philanthropist, Dick Eckburg, for his contributions to and friendship with the Hunter Army Airfield community.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 13:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770206
|VIRIN:
|201002-A-DM187-914
|Filename:
|DOD_108028905
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dick Eckburg memorial ceremony, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
