    Dick Eckburg memorial ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2020

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Oct. 2, 1st Battalion,75th Ranger Regiment honored local veteran and philanthropist, Dick Eckburg, for his contributions to and friendship with the Hunter Army Airfield community.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770206
    VIRIN: 201002-A-DM187-914
    Filename: DOD_108028905
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dick Eckburg memorial ceremony, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    75th Ranger Regiment
    Hunter Army Airfield
    Dick Eckburg

