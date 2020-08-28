STRATEGIC PRIORITIES WAY FORWARD

This video is an opportunity for the Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee and Command Chief Timothy White, to communicate their three strategic priorities for the next two years: Accelerate Readiness and Strategic Depth; Develop Resilient Leaders; Reform the Organization – the changes in approach to expect coming from the command, the new priority champions, and their perspective gained from the past two years.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 15:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770205
|VIRIN:
|200828-F-PW111-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108028892
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT