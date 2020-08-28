Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STRATEGIC PRIORITIES WAY FORWARD

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    This video is an opportunity for the Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee and Command Chief Timothy White, to communicate their three strategic priorities for the next two years: Accelerate Readiness and Strategic Depth; Develop Resilient Leaders; Reform the Organization – the changes in approach to expect coming from the command, the new priority champions, and their perspective gained from the past two years.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Strategic Priorities
    #ReserveReady
    #ReserveReform
    #ReserveResilient
    Reform the Organization
    Accelerate Readiness and Strategic Depth
    Develop Resilient Leaders

