STRATEGIC PRIORITIES WAY FORWARD

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770205" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video is an opportunity for the Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee and Command Chief Timothy White, to communicate their three strategic priorities for the next two years: Accelerate Readiness and Strategic Depth; Develop Resilient Leaders; Reform the Organization – the changes in approach to expect coming from the command, the new priority champions, and their perspective gained from the past two years.