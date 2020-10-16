Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Chain of Command Procedures

    NC, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Cpl. Stephanie CoronaMorales 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marines show how to properly inform their chain of command when COVID-19 symptoms are present in their household on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 19, 2020. Leaders should ensure they are executing proper restrictions of movement and implementing telework options when needed. Marines protect, they don't infect. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 14:20
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770203
    VIRIN: 201016-M-GP284-005
    Filename: DOD_108028842
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: NC, US
    MCIEAST
    Camp Lejeune
    cough
    sick child
    COMMSTRAT
    COVID19

