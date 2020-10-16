U.S. Marines show how to properly inform their chain of command when COVID-19 symptoms are present in their household on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 19, 2020. Leaders should ensure they are executing proper restrictions of movement and implementing telework options when needed. Marines protect, they don't infect. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 14:20
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770203
|VIRIN:
|201016-M-GP284-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108028842
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|22
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COVID-19 Chain of Command Procedures, by Cpl Stephanie CoronaMorales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT