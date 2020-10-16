COVID-19 Chain of Command Procedures

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines show how to properly inform their chain of command when COVID-19 symptoms are present in their household on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 19, 2020. Leaders should ensure they are executing proper restrictions of movement and implementing telework options when needed. Marines protect, they don't infect. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephanie Corona-Morales)