    9-11 Memorial Run Hunter Army Airfield

    09.11.2020

    Video by Daniel Malta 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Facebook Post: Hunter Army Airfield held its 9/11 Remembrance Run this morning with approximately 450 Soldiers, Families, veterans and civilians showing up for the run.

    Thanks to the Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield community for showing up and helping us honor those who lost their lives 19 years ago.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 13:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770198
    VIRIN: 200911-A-DM187-027
    Filename: DOD_108028816
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9-11 Memorial Run Hunter Army Airfield, by Daniel Malta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia
    9-11
    Savannah
    Run
    Military
    Army
    Hunter Army Airfield
    September 11

