    B-Roll: Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home to Boston after 65 day patrol

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) returned home to Boston after completing a 65-day patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. During their patrol, the 100-person crew interdicted five vessels, detained 15 suspected narcotics traffickers attempting to smuggle more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine, almost 500 gallons of liquid cocaine and approximately 6,500 pounds of marijuana with a total estimated street value of more than $58 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)

    VIDEO INFO

