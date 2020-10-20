B-Roll: Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba returns home to Boston after 65 day patrol

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba (WMEC 907) returned home to Boston after completing a 65-day patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. During their patrol, the 100-person crew interdicted five vessels, detained 15 suspected narcotics traffickers attempting to smuggle more than 1,700 pounds of cocaine, almost 500 gallons of liquid cocaine and approximately 6,500 pounds of marijuana with a total estimated street value of more than $58 million. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Pappaly)