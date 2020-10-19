Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMDC CG Oct 2020 Update People First

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Mikayla Mast 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    LTG Daniel Karbler discusses "People First" philosophy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 12:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770185
    VIRIN: 201019-A-NV271-977
    Filename: DOD_108028723
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMDC CG Oct 2020 Update People First, by Mikayla Mast, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC
    People First
    FEVS

