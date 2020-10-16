Ann Arbor, Career Talk

U.S. Marine Sgt. Louis Bain, a recruiter with Recruiting Substation Ann Arbor talks about the different careers the United States Marine Corps has to offer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nello Miele)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 11:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770165
|VIRIN:
|201016-M-ZL739-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108028490
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ANN ARBOR, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
