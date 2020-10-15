National Pharmacy Week: Pharmacy Strong

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center pharmacists work collaboratively with patients and other health care providers and impact patient safety by preventing medication errors, drug interactions, and other adverse medication events, Fort Meade, Maryland, Oct. 15, 2020. This year's observation of National Pharmacy Week (Oct. 18-24) will be different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commemoration acknowledges the invaluable contributions that pharmacists and technicians make to patient care. The pandemic changed how Kimbrough provides Pharmacy services to beneficiaries through the implementation of curbside pharmacy services. Patients at Kimbrough are able to fill prescriptions at two locations on Fort Meade: The Main Pharmacy, located within the Kimbrough facility, and the PX Refill Pharmacy, located in the Main PX. (U.S. Army video by Michelle Gonzalez)