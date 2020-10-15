Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Pharmacy Week: Pharmacy Strong

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2020

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center, MEDCOM

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center pharmacists work collaboratively with patients and other health care providers and impact patient safety by preventing medication errors, drug interactions, and other adverse medication events, Fort Meade, Maryland, Oct. 15, 2020. This year's observation of National Pharmacy Week (Oct. 18-24) will be different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The commemoration acknowledges the invaluable contributions that pharmacists and technicians make to patient care. The pandemic changed how Kimbrough provides Pharmacy services to beneficiaries through the implementation of curbside pharmacy services. Patients at Kimbrough are able to fill prescriptions at two locations on Fort Meade: The Main Pharmacy, located within the Kimbrough facility, and the PX Refill Pharmacy, located in the Main PX. (U.S. Army video by Michelle Gonzalez)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2020
    This work, National Pharmacy Week: Pharmacy Strong, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical treatment facility
    pharmacy
    MTF
    Kimbrough
    National Pharmacy Week
    KACC

