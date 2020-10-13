HIMARS Ready to Fly

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade take part in a readiness exercise in the Central Command Area of Responsibility on Oct. 13, 2020. The exercise encompassed the moving of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on U.S. Air Force aircraft for world wide strategic response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)