    HIMARS Ready to Fly

    KUWAIT

    10.13.2020

    Video by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade take part in a readiness exercise in the Central Command Area of Responsibility on Oct. 13, 2020. The exercise encompassed the moving of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems on U.S. Air Force aircraft for world wide strategic response. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 09:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770150
    VIRIN: 201013-Z-IP781-471
    PIN: 471
    Filename: DOD_108028379
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS Ready to Fly, by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HOOAH
    HIMARS
    TFS
    USAF
    USA
    Army
    NYARNG
    42nd
    75th

