    Mail Room B-Roll

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.05.2020

    Video by Sgt. Andrew Valenza 

    Task Force Spartan

    B-Roll footage of the Camp Arifjan Mail room operations by Task Force Spartan.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.20.2020 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770148
    VIRIN: 200505-A-DP681-199
    Filename: DOD_108028318
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mail Room B-Roll, by SGT Andrew Valenza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployment

    Mail
    Post Office
    Middle East
    Deployment

