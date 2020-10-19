7ATC Jäger Shot 2020

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to various units within 7th Army Training Command (7ATC), zero their sniper rifles during the Jäger Shot competition at the 7th ATC's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. 7th ATC conducted the Jäger Shot competition from Oct. 18-23, 2020, to promote teambuilding, strengthen techniques, build esprit de corps and enhance mentorship within the sniper community. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2020 02:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770130
|VIRIN:
|201019-A-BS310-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108028095
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
