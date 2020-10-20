Story about Ms.Ifat Alkobi Levine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Every member of our community has their own unique story to tell.



Meet Ifat Levine - a Camp Zama resident and family member - and learn how she served with the Israel Defense Forces as one of the first women in a combat unit.



We are constantly amazed by our diverse, ready and resilient community, and thank Ms. Levine for sharing her story!