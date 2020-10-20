Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Story about Ms.Ifat Alkobi Levine

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.20.2020

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Every member of our community has their own unique story to tell.

    Meet Ifat Levine - a Camp Zama resident and family member - and learn how she served with the Israel Defense Forces as one of the first women in a combat unit.

    We are constantly amazed by our diverse, ready and resilient community, and thank Ms. Levine for sharing her story!

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 21:41
    Category: Interviews
    Camp Zama
    ready
    U.S. Army Japan
    Zama
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sagamihara
    U.S. Army in Japan
    resilient community
    Military in Japandiverse

