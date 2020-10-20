Every member of our community has their own unique story to tell.
Meet Ifat Levine - a Camp Zama resident and family member - and learn how she served with the Israel Defense Forces as one of the first women in a combat unit.
We are constantly amazed by our diverse, ready and resilient community, and thank Ms. Levine for sharing her story!
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 21:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|770126
|VIRIN:
|160315-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108027944
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Story about Ms.Ifat Alkobi Levine, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT