Virtual tour of the Haeffner Fitness Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 19:28
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770117
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-IH072-765
|Filename:
|DOD_108027851
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Davis-Monthan Haeffner Fitness Center, by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT