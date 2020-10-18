Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Blue Roof Mobile Right of Entry Collection Unit at Stine Home & Yard

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Video by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof set up a mobile right of entry collection unit at a Stine Home & Yard store, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 19, 2020. Field Management System Data Manager Marc Gerald provides an overview of what the team is doing on the ground. (Video by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 19:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770116
    VIRIN: 201018-A-HJ174-951
    Filename: DOD_108027850
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Blue Roof Mobile Right of Entry Collection Unit at Stine Home & Yard, by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

