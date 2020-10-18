Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Galaxy loads up on MCAS Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    A U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy lands at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, Oct. 18, 2020. The C-5M, the largest military transport aircraft used by the Air Force, transported Marines and equipment to support horizontal construction on San Clemente Island. The air station provides the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing with flexible deployment options. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 23:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770115
    VIRIN: 201018-M-BH464-1001
    Filename: DOD_108027849
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Galaxy loads up on MCAS Camp Pendleton, by LCpl Drake Nickels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

