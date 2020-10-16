195th Wing conducts Tier 2 training at Beale AFB

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TRANSCRIPT:



We were tasked by the 195th Wing commander to put together a training regiment that will comply with Tier 2 criteria. In the event that we get activated by the State of California. The National Guard will need to be Tier 2 qualified. What we’ve done is put it in two days, with one day being today, the qualifications portion; the M-4 qualification. Staff Sgt. Tranchina is the NCOIC for that portion. The other portion was led by Tech Sgt. Wooten, which is our training NCO, and that consists of use of force, rules of force, which the JAG is the one that directs that. Todays training was based on the basic rifleman instruction, per our AFI. And that was to facilitate the state requirement for the Tier 2 response. And that is a basic rifle instruction under Group C. Which is the baseline fundamentals of all things rifle. Loading and unloading procedures, immediate, remedial action and characteristics of the rifle, it’s effective ranges, and most importantly the fundamentals of rifle instruction. Fundamentals meaning how to get your natural point of aim, sight alignment, sight picture and the correct way to form a platform with your body in order to get that weapon locked in and successfully engage targets moving the single shot or the center of the shot group center mass each and every time you pull on that trigger. I always hope that biggest takeaways for anyone of my students is the tactical confidence and full understanding of what the capabilities and the reasons why we do what we do with the rifle as it relates to the profession of arms. We’re providing our Wing members with use of force training, rules of force training distributed by the JAG. Students will take away utilizing tools, timing and techniques especially with the use of force. So use of force helps us understand what tools we have available. We want to be proactive rather than reactive. We want our individuals to be able to go out there and be fit to fight, psychologically, mentally and physically. We want to provide them with the proper training they need to succeed.