Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    34th ECAB arrives back to Minnesota

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MN, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec 

    Minnesota National Guard

    The 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade arrives back in Minnesota after a year long deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770103
    VIRIN: 201019-Z-OX391-1000
    Filename: DOD_108027593
    Length: 00:07:49
    Location: MN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th ECAB arrives back to Minnesota, by SGT Sebastian Nemec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    34ecab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT