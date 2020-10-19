Coast Guard, Canadian partner organizations conduct international oil spill response exercise in the Strait of Juan de Fuca

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. Jack Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, addresses partner organizations in advance of the CANUSPAC oil spill response coordination exercise scheduled to be held in Fall 2020. The exercise is a joint operation by the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, First Nations and other local indigenous tribal communities to promote coordination and preparation in the event of a harmful environmental contamination incident in the waters of the U.S. and Canada. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)