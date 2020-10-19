Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, Canadian partner organizations conduct international oil spill response exercise in the Strait of Juan de Fuca

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Rear Adm. Jack Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, addresses partner organizations in advance of the CANUSPAC oil spill response coordination exercise scheduled to be held in Fall 2020. The exercise is a joint operation by the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, First Nations and other local indigenous tribal communities to promote coordination and preparation in the event of a harmful environmental contamination incident in the waters of the U.S. and Canada. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 19:00
    Category:
    Video ID: 770099
    VIRIN: 191020-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108027552
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Canadian partner organizations conduct international oil spill response exercise in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oil
    Tribes
    Response
    HAZMAT
    Teamwork
    Coordination
    Environmental Protection
    Semper Paratus
    PNW
    CANUSPAC
    First Nations

