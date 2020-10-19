Rear Adm. Jack Vogt, commander, 13th Coast Guard District, addresses partner organizations in advance of the CANUSPAC oil spill response coordination exercise scheduled to be held in Fall 2020. The exercise is a joint operation by the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, First Nations and other local indigenous tribal communities to promote coordination and preparation in the event of a harmful environmental contamination incident in the waters of the U.S. and Canada. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 19:00
|Category:
|Video ID:
|770099
|VIRIN:
|191020-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108027552
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, Canadian partner organizations conduct international oil spill response exercise in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
