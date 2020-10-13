Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) Live-Fire Test of SM-2 Missile

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.13.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Navy           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 13, 2020) USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) successfully executed the first live fire test of the MK 57 Vertical Launching System with a Standard Missile (SM-2) on the Naval Air Weapons Center Weapons Division Sea Test Range, Point Mugu, Oct. 13. The ships’ stealth and ability to operate in both the open-ocean and near-shore environments creates a new level of battlespace complexity for potential adversaries. The Zumwalt class will also operate as a key enabler in the acceleration of new warfighting capabilities and rapid development and validation of operational tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770097
    VIRIN: 201013-N-N2201-0001
    Filename: DOD_108027509
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) Live-Fire Test of SM-2 Missile, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    missile
    Weapon
    Zumwalt
    SM-2
    DDG 1000

