USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) Live-Fire Test of SM-2 Missile

PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 13, 2020) USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) successfully executed the first live fire test of the MK 57 Vertical Launching System with a Standard Missile (SM-2) on the Naval Air Weapons Center Weapons Division Sea Test Range, Point Mugu, Oct. 13. The ships’ stealth and ability to operate in both the open-ocean and near-shore environments creates a new level of battlespace complexity for potential adversaries. The Zumwalt class will also operate as a key enabler in the acceleration of new warfighting capabilities and rapid development and validation of operational tactics, techniques, and procedures.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2020 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770097
|VIRIN:
|201013-N-N2201-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108027509
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
