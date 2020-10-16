MCBH PSA: Base CO discusses ROM status

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, discusses COVID-19 mitigation methods currently being employed across the installation, MCBH, Oct. 16, 2020. Koumparakis specifically highlighted the continued application of restriction of movement protocols for service members and their families returning to MCBH after traveling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)