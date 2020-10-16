Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH PSA: Base CO discusses ROM status

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, discusses COVID-19 mitigation methods currently being employed across the installation, MCBH, Oct. 16, 2020. Koumparakis specifically highlighted the continued application of restriction of movement protocols for service members and their families returning to MCBH after traveling. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    marines
    MCBH
    Mokapu Peninsula

