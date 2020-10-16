Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba offloads $85.9 million in narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida

    PORT EVERGLADES, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Video of Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba's crew offload approximately 3,250 pounds of cocaine, 440 pounds of liquid cocaine, and 7,700 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba is homeported in Boston, Massachusetts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770090
    VIRIN: 201016-G-os599-1001
    Filename: DOD_108027481
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba offloads $85.9 million in narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

