Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba offloads $85.9 million in narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida

Video of Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba's crew offload approximately 3,250 pounds of cocaine, 440 pounds of liquid cocaine, and 7,700 pounds of marijuana at Port Everglades, Florida, Oct. 16, 2020. Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba is homeported in Boston, Massachusetts. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|10.16.2020
|10.19.2020 15:34
|B-Roll
|770090
|201016-G-os599-1001
|DOD_108027481
|00:00:51
|PORT EVERGLADES, FL, US
|5
|1
|1
|0
