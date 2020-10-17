Coast Guard Station Ketchikan assists deer swimming in Clarence Strait, Alaska

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770069" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A 29-foot foot Response Boat-Small crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Ketchikan assisted a distressed deer swimming in Clarence Strait, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2020. While conducting a patrol in the area, the crew spotted the animal and reduced their speed. The deer swam to the boat and was pulled aboard before being taken to Knudson Cove to be released. Coast Guard video courtesy Station Ketchikan.