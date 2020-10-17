Coast Guard Station Ketchikan assists deer swimming in Clarence Strait, Alaska

A 29-foot foot Response Boat-Small crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Ketchikan assisted a distressed deer swimming in Clarence Strait, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2020. While conducting a patrol in the area, the crew spotted the animal and reduced their speed. The deer swam to the boat and was pulled aboard before being taken to Knudson Cove to be released. Coast Guard video courtesy Station Ketchikan.
