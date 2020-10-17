Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Ketchikan assists deer swimming in Clarence Strait, Alaska

    KETCHIKAN, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2020

    A 29-foot foot Response Boat-Small crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station Ketchikan assisted a distressed deer swimming in Clarence Strait, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2020. While conducting a patrol in the area, the crew spotted the animal and reduced their speed. The deer swam to the boat and was pulled aboard before being taken to Knudson Cove to be released. Coast Guard video courtesy Station Ketchikan.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 14:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770069
    VIRIN: 201017-G-G0091-000
    Filename: DOD_108027300
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KETCHIKAN, AK, US 
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Station Ketchikan
    deer rescue

