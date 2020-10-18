Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts Live Fire With a Purpose Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Courtesy Video

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2020) – A rolling airframe missile fires aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during their Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT), Oct. 18, 2020. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group is participating in SWATT off the coast of Virginia to maintain readiness, proficiency and lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J. E. Veal/Released)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770053
    VIRIN: 201018-N-JQ675-1066
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108026964
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts Live Fire With a Purpose Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious ready group
    Sailors
    us navy
    aviation
    uss iwo jima
    iwo jima arg

