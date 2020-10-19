U.S. Navy EOD Vision 2030

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) has released the community strategic plan for the next 10 years. This plan charts an ambitious, forward-leaning course that focuses on developing training, technology, procurement and, most importantly, the Warfighter, to best support Navy EOD’s maritime missions while placing an emphasis on supporting Joint Force requirements.

It also details how each and every Sailor in the Navy EOD domain will have a role in building a force to accomplish the mission of eliminating explosive threats so the fleet and nation can win whenever, wherever and however it chooses.

We will achieve this through five strategic objectives:

• Develop the force to win against near-peer competitors and empowered non-state actors.

• Expand our advantage against competitors’ undersea threats.

• Capitalize on our unique ability to counter weapons of mass destruction.

• Grow expertise in the exploitation of next-generation weapons systems.

• Embolden allies and partner nation’s capabilities.