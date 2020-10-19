Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy EOD Vision 2030

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) has released the community strategic plan for the next 10 years. This plan charts an ambitious, forward-leaning course that focuses on developing training, technology, procurement and, most importantly, the Warfighter, to best support Navy EOD’s maritime missions while placing an emphasis on supporting Joint Force requirements.
    It also details how each and every Sailor in the Navy EOD domain will have a role in building a force to accomplish the mission of eliminating explosive threats so the fleet and nation can win whenever, wherever and however it chooses.
    We will achieve this through five strategic objectives:
    • Develop the force to win against near-peer competitors and empowered non-state actors.
    • Expand our advantage against competitors’ undersea threats.
    • Capitalize on our unique ability to counter weapons of mass destruction.
    • Grow expertise in the exploitation of next-generation weapons systems.
    • Embolden allies and partner nation’s capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.19.2020 11:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770044
    VIRIN: 201019-N-AP176-1001
    Filename: DOD_108026910
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy EOD Vision 2030, by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

